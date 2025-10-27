MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Sachin Chandwade of ‘Jamtara 2’ fame passes away aged 25

An accidental death case has been registered by the Parola police, who have begun an investigation into the matter

Entertainment Web Desk Published 27.10.25, 04:58 PM
Sachin Chandwade

Sachin Chandwade Instagram

Marathi actor Sachin Chandwade, best known for his role in the Netflix series Jamtara 2, died by suicide on October 24 at the age of 25, as per reports.

Chandwade was reportedly found hanging at his Parola, Jalgaon residence on October 23, after which his family rushed him to a nearby hospital.

Sachin was initially admitted to a private hospital in his native village, Undirkhede. However, as his condition deteriorated, his family shifted him to a hospital in Dhule, where he passed away during treatment on October 24 at around 1.30am.

An accidental death case has been registered by the Parola police, who have begun an investigation into the matter. The cause behind Sachin’s suicide is still unknown.

A native of Jalgaon district, Chandwade worked at an IT Park in Pune while actively pursuing his love for acting.

Chandwade was set to star in Sachin Ramchandra Ambat’s upcoming Marathi film Asurvan. He had recently shared the film’s motion poster on Instagram. Starring Pooja Moily and Anuj Thakare, the film was set to hit theaters later this year.

Chandwade’s family members and the team behind Asurvan are yet to issue an official statement on his demise.

