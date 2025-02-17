‘Saturday Night Live’ clocks 50 years: Sabrina Carpenter, Paul Simon’s opening performance to Steve Martin’s monologue

Popular American sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live marked its 50th anniversary on Sunday with a star-studded, three-hour primetime special featuring some of the biggest names from Hollywood.

The celebration was attended by a slew of SNL legends and celebrity guests, including Adam Sandler, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Chevy Chase, Eddie Murphy, Amy Poehler, Mike Myers, Andy Samberg and Jane Curtin. Musicians Paul Simon, Paul McCartney, The Roots, Brittany Howard, Sabrina Carpenter, Lil Wayne and Miley Cyrus delivered standout performances to honour the legacy of the long-running show.

Sabrina Carpenter and Paul Simon’s opening performance:

The anniversary special started with Sabrina Carpenter and Paul Simon’s rendition of Simon and Garfunkel’s ballad Homeward Bound. Simon recalled performing the song on Saturday Night Live in 1976 alongside George Harrison. “I was not born then—and neither were my parents,” said Carpenter.

A monologue to remember:

The opening monologue, a hallmark of every SNL episode, was delivered by Steve Martin, who has appeared on the show 35 times. "Fun fact: Someone born during SNL’s first season could now be dead of natural causes," joked Martin in the course of his monologue. He was then joined on stage by former SNL writer John Mulaney.

A classic reprisal:

Fred Armisen took on a Lawrence Welk-inspired persona to introduce Will Ferrell’s return as Robert Goulet. "Oh my god. Did they put LSD in my Caesar salad, or do I see three beautiful ladies hitchhiking my way?" Goulet mused as he was joined on stage by Scarlett Johansson, Ana Gasteyer, Kim Kardashian and Kristen Wiig. Wiig also reprised her unforgettable Dooneese character, complete with a prosthetic forehead and baby doll hands.

A star-studded Q & A session:

Amy Poehler and Tina Fey answered questions from a star-packed audience, including Jon Hamm, Keith Richards, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Quinta Brunson, Tim Meadows, and Ryan Reynolds, sitting next to his wife, Blake Lively. “Ryan Reynolds, how’s it going?” asked Fey and Poehler, to which he answered , “Why? Have you heard something?” seemingly alluding to the legal controversy between Lively and actor-director Justin Baldoni.

A moving tribute:

Aubrey Plaza made a surprise appearance to introduce Miley Cyrus and Brittany Howard, who performed Nothing Compares 2 U. The song, originally written by Prince and recorded by Sinead O’Connor for her second studio album, I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got (1990), served as a touching homage to both artists, who left indelible marks on SNL before their passing.

A memorable flashback:

David Spade, John Mulaney and Pete Davidson took viewers on a trip through time to the New York City of the past. Highlights included actress-comedian Kate McKinnon portraying politician-lawyer Rudy Giuliani, songwriter-actor Lin-Manuel Miranda performing a rap about the 2000s, and actor Nathan Lane performing a skit to the tunes of Hakuna Matata.

Created by Lorne Michaels and originally titled NBC's Saturday Night, SNL debuted on October 11, 1975, with George Carlin as its first host. Over the years, its sketches have satirised contemporary American culture and politics. Broadcast from Studio 8H at NBC’s headquarters in 30 Rockefeller Plaza, SNL has aired over 980 episodes, solidifying its place as one of the longest-running network television shows. Now in its 50th season, the show has earned 84 Primetime Emmy Awards, six Writers Guild of America Awards, and three Peabody Awards.