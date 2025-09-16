Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber set to headline Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2026

Singers Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter and Karol G are set to headline the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, 2026, the organisers announced on Tuesday.

“Hard launch. Passes on sale Friday, September 19 at 11am PT. Register now for access,” the official social media handle of the annual music festival wrote on Instagram, making the announcement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The festival is divided into three segments. The first set will be held on April 10 and April 17, with Sabrina Carpenter performing on these two dates. Other stars, who are also set to perform on these two dates, according to the festival’s official Instagram post, are Teddy Swims, Katseye, Central Cee, Sexyy Red, Ethel Cain, Dijon, The XX, Disclosure and Nine Inch Noize.

Justin Bieber will perform on April 11 and April 18. The Strokes, Given, Addison Rae, Labrinth, Sombr, Swan Lee, Royal Otis and David Byrne are set to take to the Coachella stage on these two dates.

The final set, which will feature Karol G, is set to take place on April 12 and April 19. Singers including Young Thug, Bigbang, Laufey, Major Lazer, Iggy Pop, FKA Twigs and Subtronics, among many others, will also perform during the final set.

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, 2026, will be taking place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

Last year, the festival was headlined by artists Lady Gaga and Green Day. The show also included performances from artists like Benson Boone, Post Malone, Travis Scott, Shaboozey, Hanumankind and Megan Thee Stallion.

Tickets for the festival will be available for sale from September 19.

On the work front, Sabrina dropped her seventh studio album, Man’s Best Friend, in August. Bieber dropped his seventh studio album, Swag, after four years and also surprised his fans with a bonus album, Swag II. Columbian singer Karol G released her fifth studio album, Tropicoqueta, recently.