S.S. Rajamouli’s virtual meet up with video game designer Hideo Kojima has fans excited

Fans in India are raving about a virtual meeting between filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli and Japanese video game designer Hideo Kojima, speculating a possible collaboration.

The meeting was also attended by Rajamouli’s son, producer S.S. Karthikeya.

“Beyond excited for this,” Kathikeya wrote on X, resharing Kojima’s post carrying a picture of him posing in front of a monitor as Rajamouli and Karthikeya appear on the screen over a video call.

Posting the picture, Kojima wrote, “With director S.S. Rajamouli and his son and producer, S.S. Karthikeya.”

Fans were left clueless as to what to expect. “What's brewing, mate? Feeling excited for the result of this collab,” one of them wrote. “Wait what? What are you cooking up Kojima san?” another user tweeted.

“Naatu Naatu in Death Stranding 2?,” a fan tweeted, referring to Kojima’s popular 2019 game. “This will be a collaboration for the ages,” another fan commented.

An X user noted, “Wow , this is too good !! I remember @ssrajamouli getting scanned in @KojiPro2015_EN office , hoping for his cameo in #DS2 ….But I think some collab is happening where @HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN‘s help is being asked for #SSMB29.”

Rajamouli first met Kojima when he was in Japan in 2022 to promote his film RRR. Sharing a picture with Kojima, Rajamouli wrote, “Delighted and honoured to meet the legendary @hideo_kojima in Japan. Talked to him about video games, movies and much more… Will cherish these memories for long.”

Kojima, well-known for designing video games like Metal Gear, is considered the father of the stealth genre. Kojima joined video game developing company Konami in 1986 and later founded Kojima Productions in collaboration with Konami in 2005. He became the vice president of Konami Digital Entertainment in 2011.

A live-action adaptation of Death Stranding is currently in the works with A Quiet Place: Day One director Michael Sarnoski at the helm. A24 and Kojima Productions are backing the project.