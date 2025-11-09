‘No shortcuts, no giving up’: Kim Kardashian reveals she hasn’t cleared bar exam

Months after taking the California bar exam in July, American model-actress Kim Kardashian on Sunday said that she has not become a lawyer yet.

In an Instagram post, the 45-year-old wrote, “Well...I'm not a lawyer yet, I just play a very well-dressed one on TV," she wrote. "Six years into this law journey, and I'm still all in until I pass the bar. No shortcuts, no giving up - just more studying and even more determination.”

“Thank you to everyone who has supported and encouraged me along the way so far. Failing short isn't failure - it's fuel. I was so close to passing the exam and that only motivated me even more. Let's go!” she added.

Kim currently stars in the legal drama series All's Fair alongside Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Matthew Noszka, Sarah Paulson, and Glenn Close. Created by Ryan Murphy, the show premiered on Hulu on November 4.

Taking place twice every year, the California bar exam contains five one-hour essay questions, one 90-minute performance test and 200 multiple-choice questions.

According to the California State Bar's website, around 16,000 people take the exam each year.

According to People, back in 2019, Kim revealed that she began aspiring to be a lawyer after she decided to take on an apprenticeship with a San Francisco-based law firm the previous year. This can be pursued at various colleges in California and three other US states.

The American socialite has worked in several areas of prison reform and clemency advocacy over the years, helping various personalities like Chris Young and Alice Marie Johnson, as per the report by People.

“OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!!” she had written on X in 2021. “Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection,” she added.

“For anyone who doesn't know my law school journey, know this wasn't easy or handed to me,” she further said. “I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!! (I did have COVID on the 3rd try with a 104 fever but I’m not making excuses.”

“I was told by top lawyers that this was a close to impossible journey and harder than the traditional law school route,” she wrote. “But it was my only option and it feels so so sooooo good to be here and on my way to achieving my goals.”

The SKIMS founder first revealed that she planned to become a lawyer like her father in an interview with Vogue in 2019. She has attended Pierce College in Los Angeles, but didn’t graduate. In order to continue with her studies, she had to pass the baby bar exam.

“Hopefully one day I can start a law firm where we can help people pro bono and hire people who were formerly incarcerated,” Kim said previously, opening up about her passion for criminal justice.