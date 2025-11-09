Martin Scorsese hosts special screening of Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound in New York

Legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese recently hosted a special screening of Homebound in New York, followed by an engaging Q&A session with the film’s director, Neeraj Ghaywan.

Scorsese has executive produced the drama, which is India’s official entry for the 97th Academy Awards in the Best International Feature category.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of the screening, Scorsese posed for photos with the Homebound team, including lead actors Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa, who portray best friends Shoaib and Chandan. Production banner Dharma Productions shared glimpses from the evening, describing it as “a night to remember” as the cast and crew celebrated the film’s journey in the presence of cinematic icons.

Ghaywan later took to X to reflect on what he described as “the highest point” of his career, recounting a candid moment with Scorsese before the event. “Mr. Scorsese saw I was nervous and narrated a funny anecdote about being mistaken for the Hillside Strangler just to calm me down,” Ghaywan shared. “That’s the generous, selfless master that he is.”

“I don’t know what the future holds for this film, but this moment right here, sitting across from Martin Scorsese, is the biggest award for me,” Ghaywan wrote.

The screening was also attended by filmmaker Mira Nair.

Inspired by Basharat Peer’s 2020 New York Times article, Homebound follows two friends navigating life and uncertainty during the lockdown. The film had its world premiere at Cannes Film Festival in May, and had its theatrical release in India in September.