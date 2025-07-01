‘Project Hail Mary’ trailer: Ryan Gosling embarks on a space mission to save Earth

Actor Ryan Gosling embarks on a space mission to save Earth in the first trailer of Phil Lord and Christopher Miller’s Project Hail Mary, based on Andy Weir's 2021 New York Times best-selling novel of the same name.

The two-minute-58-second-long video, released on Monday, features Gosling as Ryland Grace, a teacher at a middle school. He is sent on a space mission by government official Eva Stratt (Sandra Hüller) because the Earth is dying, and the authorities believe that Grace is the only scientist who might know how to save the planet. Grace holds a PhD in molecular biology but he insists that he is not an astronaut.

However, Eva informs him that if he refuses to embark on the mission, the entire human race will soon perish. “The Sun is not the only star dying. There is only one star that was not affected by its neighbours,” says Eva in the video. That star is Tau Ceti.

The crew en route to the star die on their way. Grace is the only survivor. But, he slips into a coma. When he regains consciousness, he is unable to comprehend why he is stuck in a spaceship. While trying to piece together what happened, Grace finds himself in the company of a mysterious creature.

Project Hail Mary is set to hit theatres on March 20, 2026. Liz Kingsman and Lionel Boyce also play key roles in the film.

Lord and Miller won an Oscar for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and previously helmed 21 Jump Street and The Lego Movie.

Greta Gerwig’s 2023 fantasy comedy Barbie won Gosling a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. The actor recently appeared in David Leitch’s The Fall Guy.