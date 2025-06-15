MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 15 June 2025

Ryan Coogler lauds filmmaker Christopher Nolan: 'He is a mentor of mine'

Coogler is currently working on the third installment of the 'Black Panther' franchise

PTI Published 15.06.25, 05:19 PM
Ryan Coogler

Ryan Coogler, Christopher Nolan File Image

Ryan Coogler, best known for helming "Sinners" and "Black Panther" film series, says acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan is like his "mentor", and credits him for making the world richer with his movies.

Coogler said both Nolan and his wife and producer Emma Thomas are "amazing people", but before that they are "lovers of cinema".

ADVERTISEMENT

"This is my guy (Nolan). I’ve come to know him. I’ve come to know his wife...Amazing people," he said, according to the entertainment news outlet IndieWire.

"First and foremost, they’re just lovers of cinema, and lovers of family. The world is richer because they’re making movies. He is a mentor of mine." Coogler's latest work is "Sinners", which he directed and wrote. It released in April. He is also working on the third installment of the "Black Panther" franchise. The film will star Denzel Washington.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Christopher Nolan Ryan Coogler
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Nuclear talks called off, Iran 'does not want conflict to expand' as Trump backs Israel

Germany, France and Britain ready to hold immediate talks with Iran over Tehran's nuclear programme to de-escalate the situation
MK Stalin.
Quote left Quote right

Have we been reduced to being an abject apologist for Israel? We can't even condemn attacks

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT