Saturday, 21 June 2025

Russell Crowe to star alongside Henry Cavill in 'Highlander' remake

The original film released in 1986 and was directed by Russell Mulcahy

PTI Published 21.06.25, 10:27 AM
Russell Crowe

Russell Crowe Instagram

Hollywood actor Russell Crowe is set to star alongside Henry Cavill in the upcoming "Highlander" remake.

According to the entertainment news outlet Deadline, the 61-year-old actor will essay the role of Cavill’s mentor in the upcoming project, which was portrayed by Sean Connery in the original film.

Chad Stahelski, best known for helming the "John Wick" franchise, will direct the project from the script by Michael Finch. The project is backed by Amazon MGM Studios and United Artists.

The original film released in 1986 and was directed by Russell Mulcahy. It revolved around a mysterious Scottish swordsman, who realises that he is immortal. Later, he finds himself in a ferocious battle against the powerful and wicked immortals who want to destroy the Earth.

Crowe will next star in a historical drama from James Vanderbilt, titled "Nuremberg". The film is based on the 2013 book "The Nazi and the Psychiatrist" by Jack El-Hai.

It will also feature Rami Malek and Michael Shannon alongside the actor and is slated to release in November.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Highlander Russell Crowe Henry Cavill
