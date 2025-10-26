Rupali Ganguly breaks down in tears at Satish Shah’s funeral in Mumbai

Actors Sumeet Raghavan and Rupali Ganguly, who played Satish Shah's son and daughter-in-law, respectively, in sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, broke down in tears at Shah's funeral in Mumbai on Sunday.

The funeral was attended by other cast members of the popular Star One television show, including actors Ratna Pathak Shah, Rajesh Kumar and Deven Bhojani.

Industry veteran Naseeruddin Shah accompanied his wife Ratna Pathak Shah to Satish Shah’s funeral. Anang Desai, Paresh Ganatra, JD Majethia, and Aatish Kapadia were among the other industry colleagues who arrived to pay their last respects to Shah.

The actor’s close friends and colleagues, including Pankaj Kapur, Supriya Pathak, Swaroop Sampat, Suresh Oberoi, and Poonam Dhillon, were also present.

Satish Shah passed away on Saturday at the age of 74 following a kidney ailment. His mortal remains were brought to his home in Bandra (East) in an ambulance at around 11am on Sunday. The same ambulance was later decked up with marigold flowers and two photographs of the actor on the front and rear sides of the vehicle. The body was carried in the vehicle to Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle area for the last rites.

Other members of the film fraternity, including Neil Nitin Mukesh, Dilip Joshi, Farah Khan, Jackie Shroff, Ali Asgar, Tiku Talsania, Sudhir Pandey, Sharat Saxena, and Avatar Gil, attended the actor’s last rites.

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actors sang the show's title song at Shah's funeral. Sharing a video, Bhojani wrote, "May look mad, dark, weird whatever...But we always sing this when we’re together & today was not an exception. Felt as if INDU himself insisted and joined us. #SatishShah ji I am blessed to have directed you in #sarabhaivssarabhai You’ll live forever in our hearts."

Satish Shah is survived by his wife, Madhu Shah, a designer.