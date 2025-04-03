MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Thursday, 03 April 2025

‘Run Jin’: K-drama star Park Hyung-sik, BTS member Jin compete with each other in fun Korean games

Jin released the reality show 'Run Jin', an extension of variety show 'Run BTS', on August 13, 2024

Entertainment Web Desk Published 03.04.25, 12:39 PM
Run Jin Park Hyung-sik

Park Hyung-sik, Jin in the latest episode of 'Run Jin' X/ BTS Official

K-drama actor Park Hyung-sik, known for his role in Strong Girl Bong-soon, shared a fun-filled moment with K-pop band BTS member Jin, playing popular Korean games in the latest episode of the reality show Run Jin.

While fans are mostly used to Park Hyung-sik’s bromance with BTS member V, stemming from their time on the popular variety show In the Soop: Friendcation (2022), Hyung-sik’s appearance in the 28th episode of Run Jin was truly a “visual delight”, said BTS fans.

“I’m ecstatic to be on Run Jin. I’ve really enjoyed watching it,” Hyung Sik told Jin in the episode. He added, “Since I’m good friends with Taehyung, I feel close to you too. So I like to watch anything that BTS members are on.”

The two played rounds of the traditional Korean board game called Yutnori or Jin-Nori. They used four wooden sticks to move their tokens around the board, and the first to finish won. However, they were allowed to cheat as long as they could not be too apparent on the camera. The Running Wild singer joked around Park Jyung-sik, who took some time to get into the competitive spirit of the game.

They also played other games including badminton, using random objects as rackets. For one of the games, they twinned in hoodies and grappled with each other but with a fun twist — the strings of their respective hoodies were tied to each other.

Jin won the neck-and-neck competition in the end. “I had a great time shooting this with Hyung Sik,” he said. “In the beginning, we were opponents, but in the end, we are one. It was a good lesson learned so I was very honoured. I wish you all the best,” Jin added.

BTS member Jin has released reality show Run Jin, an extension of Run BTS, documenting his trek up Mt. Hallasan in South Korea’s Jeju Island. The first episode of the show premiered on August 13, 2024 on YouTube.

Park Hyung-sik is currently basking in the success of his latest drama Buried Hearts. The 33-year-old actor has previously shared screen with BTS member V in the historical drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth.

BTS Jin Kim Seokjin Run Jin Park Hyung-sik
