‘Binodiini-Ekti Natir Upakhyan’ becomes first Bengali film to be invited to National School of Drama

Ram Kamal Mukherjee’s upcoming film Binodiini-Ekti Natir Upakhyan, featuring Rukmini Maitra as the iconic thespian Nati Binodini, has become the first Bengali film to be invited to the National School of Drama (NSD) in Delhi, actor Dev announced on Friday.

“Extremely happy and proud that our film #Binodiini has created history, by being the first ever Bengali film to be invited at the National School of Drama (NSD), Delhi. It's a big moment for us and Bengali Cinema,” the 42-year-old actor wrote on Facebook alongside pictures from the event.

On Wednesday, Rukmini took to X and announced that the makers and cast have been invited to the National School of Drama to talk about the film.

Rukmini also met with filmmaker-actor Ashutosh Gowariker in Mumbai recently. “This day had marked a very big day for me, when THE ASHUTOSH GOWARIKER himself calls me to see him at his office in Mumbai after watching the very first cut of BINODIINI! 🙏🏻I was of course living every actors dream..The office, the man and the humility.. We chatted and exchanged notes on performances and of course life,” she wrote alongside a picture with Gowariker.

“To quote him - ‘Rukmini Maitra’s portrayal of Binodini ji, is captivating. She looks beautiful and dances very well, while delivering a superbly layered performance! The film is a heartfelt tribute to the legacy of Indian theater and its unsung heroes. To bring the golden era of Theatre to the Screen is in the benefit of every generation – Here’s wishing Binodiini, immense success and recognition’ - Ashutosh Gowariker,” she added.

Binodiini-Ekti Natir Upakhyan will follow Binodini’s remarkable theatre career, chronicling her rise to fame at a young age.

Produced by Dev Entertainment Ventures and Pramod Films in association with Assorted Motion Pictures, the film is slated to hit theatres on January 23. Binodiini - Ekti Natir Upakhyan also features Rahul Bose as Binodini's love interest and Chandan Roy Sanyal as Ramakrishna Paramahansa. The film’s music has been composed by Soumyajit Sourendro.

Rukmini was last seen in Srijit Mukherji’s Tekka alongside Dev, Swastika Mukherjee, Paran Bandyopadhyay and Sujan Mukherjee.