Ram Charan attributes ‘Game Changer’ success to film’s cast and crew

Telugu star Ram Charan on Tuesday thanked the cast and crew of Game Changer for their contribution to the S. Shankar directorial, attributing the film’s success to the men behind the camera and his co-actors.

“This Sankranthi, my heart is filled with gratitude for making all the hard work we put into Game Changer truly worth it. My heartfelt appreciation goes to the entire cast, crew, and everyone behind the scenes who contributed to the film's success. Your unwavering love and support means the world to me. A special thanks to the media for your encouragement and kind reviews, which played a vital role in this milestone,” the 39-year-old actor wrote in his thank you-note on Instagram.

“As we welcome 2025 with positivity, I promise to continue delivering performances that make you proud. Game Changer will always hold a special place in my heart,” added Ram Charan, extending his gratitude to S. Shankar, who made his Telugu directorial debut with the film.

Released theatrically on January 10, Game Changer stars Ram Charan as Ram Nandan, a district collector from Visakhapatnam who is determined to eradicate corruption. His mission pits him against ministerial candidate Mopidevi (S.J. Suryah), the son of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Sathyamurthy (Srikanth), who will stop at nothing to claim his father’s position. The film also stars Kiara Advani.

On its opening day, Game Changer raked in an impressive Rs 51 crore nett domestically. At the time the report was filed on Tuesday, the actioner, produced by Dil Raju's Sri Venkateswara Creations, had already earned over Rs 100 crore nett in India, according to industry data-tracking site Sacnilk.

While Ram Charan’s next film is tentatively titled RC16, Kiara has Don 3 with Ranveer Singh and War 2 co-starring Hrithik Roshan in the pipeline.