Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim set to make acting debut with Dharma Productions-backed film

Actor Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan is set to make his acting debut with a Dharma Productions project, filmmaker-producer Karan Johar announced on Wednesday.

In a long note shared on Instagram, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director took a trip down memory lane and recalled his first meeting with Amrita Singh, his bond with Saif Ali Khan and the Pataudi family.

“I met Amrita or Dingy, how the loved ones like to call her…when I was just 12 years old. She did a film for @dharmamovies with my father called Duniya, and I remember so vividly the grace, the energy & the commandment over the camera she had. BUT, what I remember the most is the warmest chinese dinner with her and her hairstylist of the time after our first meeting, followed by a James Bond movie! She treated me like her own the second we met and that was the power of her grace…which lives on through her and her children too,” the 52-year-old filmmaker wrote.

Karan said that his first meeting with Ibrahim reminded him of the first time he met Saif. “With Saif, it was in Anand Mahendru’s office where I first met him. Young, suave, charming & effortless…VERY much like the first time I met Ibrahim. And a strong friendship that continues from our generation to luckily our kids,” he wrote.

“I know this family for 40 years. Worked with them in different capacities - Duniya and the wonderful 2 States with Amrita, Kal Ho Naa Ho to Kurbaan with Saif and of course, Simmba with Sara followed by many more (to come!!),” he added, saying that he knows Saif’s family for “the heart they have”.

Sharing the news of Ibrahim’s acting debut, Karan said, “Films are in their blood, their genes and their passion. We make way for a new wave of talent, one that I cannot wait for the world to see. So, stay tuned as @iakpataudi makes his way into your hearts and soon…onto the screens.”

Ibrahim worked as an assistant director on Karan’s 2023 film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kaahani, which starred Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The film marked Karan’s directorial comeback after a hiatus of seven years.

Karan has several production ventures lined up for this year, including Shashank Khaitan’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Vivek Soni’s Chand Mera Dil and Shazia Iqbal’s Dhadak 2.

Recently, Karan announced that he is set to collaborate with Kartik Aaryan for a Dharma Productions-backed romantic comedy titled Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri.