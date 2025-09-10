Robin Wright plays a mother obsessed with her son in new Prime Video series ‘The Girlfriend’

Golden Glovbe winner Robin Wright plays Laura, a mother whose love for her son teeters on the edge of obsession, in Prime Video’s latest psychological drama The Girlfriend. The series delves into the unsettling question of how far devotion can go before it becomes dangerous.

Wright describes Laura as “the woman who has everything, and her prized possession is her son”. “I think she believes that he will never move out of the house, and because he is the prized possession, she will do anything and everything to hold on to him – and the girlfriend interrupts that flow,” she says.

“Laura’s very overprotective and she doesn't want to lose him, especially to a girl that she has suspicions about. That’s what this show is about: it’s finding out if Cherry (Olivia Cooke) is who she really says she is to her son Daniel. Laura’s a justice seeker, and she’s put all her emotionality and her heart and her soul and energy into her son and not her husband (played by Waleed Zuaiter),” the actress adds.

The tension reaches a peak when Daniel (Laurie Davidson) begins dating Cherry. As Laura’s suspicion grows, the lines between protection and paranoia blur, creating a gripping psychological narrative.

Based on Michelle Frances’ eponymous novel, The Girlfriend is co-directed by Andrea Harkin and Robin Wright. The series stars Wright, Olivia Cooke, and Laurie Davidson in the lead roles.

The Girlfriend is now streaming on Prime Video, and will be available in both English and Hindi.