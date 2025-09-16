MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Academy Award-winning filmmaker Robert Redford passes away at the age of 89 in Utah

Known for his roles in films like 'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid' and 'All the President’s Men', Redford had also directed award-winning films like 'Ordinary People' and 'A River Runs Through It'

Entertainment Web Desk Published 16.09.25, 06:18 PM
Robert Redford

Robert Redford IMDb, Dimitrios Kambouris

Hollywood actor-director Robert Redford passed away on September 16 at his home in Utah, according to US-based media reports. He was 89.

Known for his roles in films like Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid and All the President’s Men, Redford had also directed award-winning films like Ordinary People and A River Runs Through It.

Redford was a dedicated environmentalist who strove to protect the natural landscape of Utah and western America.

He retired from acting in 2018.

The cause of his death was not known at the time this report was published.

