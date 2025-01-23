‘Mickey 17’ trailer: Robert Pattinson's corporate employee dies, regenerates for a living

Robert Pattinson’s Mickey Barnes, a corporate employee, signs up to be an “expendable” who dies 16 times on the job and gets regenerated with restored memories in the trailer of Bong Joon Ho’s dystopian sci-fi thriller Mickey 17, dropped by Warner Bros. Pictures on Wednesday.

The two-minute-26-second-long trailer shows Mickey 17, who came into existence after Mickey 16’s death, applying to be an “expendable” since nothing is working out for him on Earth. Completely oblivious of the requirements of the job, Mickey signs the paperworks and is sent to the ice planet Niflheim by his employer (Mark Ruffalo) in order to colonise it. There, he gets infected by a lethal virus but he doesn’t die.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, on Earth, a new version of Mickey is already regenerated by his employer. Everything changes for Mickey 17 as he falls in love with Nasha, played by Blink Twice actress Naomi Ackie, and comes across his doppelganger who also possesses his memories.

Also starring Steven Yeun and Toni Collette, Mickey 17 is produced by Bong Joon Ho, Dooho Choi, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner. The executive producers are Brad Pitt, Jesse Ehrman, Peter Dodd and Marianne Jenkins.

The music for the film is composed by Jung Jaeil, who has worked on the soundtrack for Bong Joon Ho’s Oscar-winning film Parasite and the Korean thriller series Squid Game.

Adapted from Edward Ashton’s novel titled Mickey 7, the upcoming dystopian sci-fi film is slated to hit theatres internationally on March 5.