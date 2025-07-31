Lily James joins cast of Chris Hemsworth-starrer ‘Subversion’

British actor Lily James will feature alongside Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth in an upcoming submarine thriller movie from Amazon MGM Studios.

Titled "Subversion", the film will be directed by German filmmaker Patrick Vollrath from a script penned by Andrew Ferguson, according to entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.

The project has been described as a “'Die Hard' on a submarine” style thriller. It is backed by Lorenzo di Bonaventura of di Bonaventura Pictures banner.

In the movie, Hemsworth will star as a once-promising Naval commander who is blackmailed by a cartel-like operation into piloting a dangerous submarine carrying illegal cargo across international waters.

"Thrust into a high-stakes game of cat and mouse, the man must outmaneuver blockades and navigate perilous threats both in and outside of the submarine," the official logline read.

James, known for movies such as "Baby Driver", "Cinderella", "Yesterday" and "Pam & Tommy" series, will play the role of a Coast Guard officer, who is in relentless pursuit of the naval commander.

Besides "Subversion", Hemsworth is working on another project with Amazon MGM Studios. He will star in thriller movie "Crime 101" alongside Mark Ruffalo, Barry Keoghan, Halle Berry and Monica Barbaro.

Hemsworth is also set to reprise his fan-favourite Marvel character Thor in the upcoming movie "Avengers: Doomsday".

James will next be seen opposite Riz Ahmed in David Mackenzie’s thriller "Relay" and "Swiped", a drama film inspired by Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd.





