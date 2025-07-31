MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Priyanka Chopra says doing ‘Ram Chahe Leela’ for Bhansali was a ‘complicated’ decision

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the 2013 film stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles

Entertainment Web Desk Published 31.07.25, 07:37 PM
Priyanka Chopra in Ram Leela

Priyanka Chopra in 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela' Bhansali Productions

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas walked down memory lane on Thursday, revisiting her special connection with the song Ram Chahe Leela from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2013 romance drama Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela.

Posting a clip from the music video on Instagram, she wrote, “When Sanjay Sir came to me with this song, it was a complicated decision, but him as a filmmaker has always inspired me. His creative mind, his nostalgic stories usually over incredible food, the conversations of art and music to dance.. the beauty of the yesteryears, but also what the future holds. And then he played the song.. and I knew I was her,”

The stunning white lehenga, the intensity of the choreography and the atmosphere in the sets, guided by Bhansali, remain etched in her memory, said Priyanka.

The 43-year-old actress also gave a shout out to choreographer Vishnu Deva, with whom she rehearsed daily even during the lunch breaks.

“Under Sanjay Sir’s guidance, Ravi Varman’s cinematography shone, and Vishnu Deva was magic! Him and I would rehearse during lunch breaks every day to perfect the dance sequences,” Priyanka signed off.

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela, starring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, is loosely based on William Shakespeare’s timeless romantic play Romeo and Juliet.

Also starring Supriya Pathak, Gulshan Deviah, Richa Chadha and Sharad Kelkar, the film was a commercial success and is currently streaming on Prime Video.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was recently seen in Prime Video’s newly released action drama Heads of State, co-starring John Cena and Idris Elba.

Priyanka is set to return as spy agent Nadia Sinh in Amazon, MGM Studios and AGBO’s Citadel Season 2. The actress has also wrapped up shooting for action film The Bluff, helmed by Frank Ewen Flowers.

