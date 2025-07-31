'Bigg Boss 19': Salman Khan to return as host, first promo out

Season 19 of the popular reality show Bigg Boss is set to premiere on JioHotstar and Colors TV on August 24, host Salman Khan announced on Thursday.

"Laut aaya hoon main leke Bigg Boss ka naya season!Aur iss baar chalegi - Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar," Salman wrote on X, sharing a short promo.

The 18th season of Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss reached a whooping 205 million viewers on television and JioCinema during its 15-week run, recording 112 billion viewing minutes, makers Endemol Shine India said in January.

The reality show garnered 5.6 billion views on ‘social’, with 2.9 billion views on JioCinema alone, the makers added.

Bigg Boss 18 began its journey on October 6 with television actor Karan Veer Mehra emerging as the winner at the grand finale on January 19. Actor Vivian Dsena emerged as the first runner-up.

The season’s final six contestants were Rajat Dalal, Chum Darang, Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh.

Bigg Boss is based on the Dutch reality television show Big Brother. The first season of Bigg Boss premiered on November 3, 2006.

Salman Khan has been hosting the show since Season 4. As of Season 18, Bigg Boss has aired a total of 1,970 episodes.