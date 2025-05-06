Robert De Niro, Jenna Ortega set to star in David O. Russell's 'Shutout'

Hollywood actors Robert De Niro and Jenna Ortega are set to feature in an upcoming film titled "Shutout".

The project is helmed by David O. Russell, known for "Silver Linings Playbook" and "American Hustle". It will have the screenplay by Alejandro Adams, according to the entertainment news outlet Variety.

The film revolves around Jake Kejeune (De Niro), one of the last masters of a vanishing craft, the pool hustler. Having lived and lost by the roll of a ball in smoky backroom halls, Jake encounters Mia (Ortega), a young prodigy whose raw, electrifying talent reignites a fire he thought long extinguished.

It is produced by Russell, Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum and Mark Bomback.

De Niro's latest work is "The Alto Knights", which released in March. Ortega most recently starred in a horror-comedy "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice"(2024) alongside Tim Burton. It is a sequel to 1988's film "Beetlejuice".

