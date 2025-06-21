RJ Mahvash hits back at trolls claiming Yuzvendra Chahal ‘made her career’

Radio jockey and digital content creator Mahvash has hit back at online trolls trying to discredit her professional achievements by linking her success to her friendship with Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal.

In a video posted on Instagram on Friday, Mahvash set the record straight by sharing her career journey.

The video opens with a screenshot of a troll’s comment: “Yuzi bhai ne iska career bana diya.” Mahvash responds, “2019 se industry me hu, aao isse pehle ka apna career dikhati hu,” before launching into a montage featuring her film debut in Section 108 opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui, her cricket show hosting stints, and a lineup of celebrities she has interviewed over the years.

“Jab tak khud ke liye nahi bologe, koi tumhare liye nahi bolega,” she wrote in the caption of the video.

For those questioning her cricket credentials, Mahvash had a crisp retort, “Jab tu paida bhi nahi hua tha na chotu, tab se cricket shows host kar rahi hu.” The montage that follows features her with Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Chris Gayle, Mohammad Kaif, Shane Watson and Harbhajan Singh.

Mahvash is also seen with Bollywood heavyweights Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, as well as stars like Rashmika Mandanna, Kartik Aaryan and Vicky Kaushal. “This has been my life before,” reads the background voiceover, pushing back against what she calls “WhatsApp University” narratives.

Mahvash then highlights two books she has authored and also her recent lead role in the Amazon Prime Video series Pyaar Paisa Profit. As images of trophies flash across the screen, Mahvash says, “Apne wardrobe mein itne awards ki line mehnat se lagti hai bro, gold-digging se nahi.”

Amid the clarifications, Mahvash also spoke warmly of Chahal. “As far as Yuzi is concerned, I am super-proud of him. Main poori duniya mein chilla chilla ke bolungi ki main jise jaanti hu vo super talented hai,” she said.

Rumours around the duo’s relationship surfaced following Chahal’s separation from Dhanashree Verma last year. The two are often seen attending events together, and were spotted at a Champions Trophy match. While Mahvash has consistently maintained that they are just friends, social media continues to speculate on their relationship status.