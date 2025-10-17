Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ roars past Rs 700-crore mark globally

Director-actor Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 has roared past the Rs 700-crore mark at the global box office by the end of its second week in theatres, the makers announced on Friday.

The folk action drama, a prequel to 2023’s Kantara, has grossed Rs 717.50 crore worldwide.

“A divine storm at the box office. #KantaraChapter1 roars past 717.50 CRORES+ GBOC worldwide in 2 weeks. Celebrate Deepavali with #BlockbusterKantara running successfully in cinemas near you,” Hombale Films, the production banner behind the film, wrote on X.

Kantara is the second Indian film to cross the Rs 700-crore mark at the global box office. Earlier this year, Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava grossed Rs 800 crore worldwide.

Kantara: Chapter 1 has been performing well domestically too. According to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 485.25 crore nett in India in 15 days.

The film began its box office journey with a collection of Rs 61.85 crore nett on Day 1, and went on to earn Rs 337.4 crore nett in the extended first week. The second week added Rs 147.85 crore nett to the earnings.

Kantara: Chapter 1 has earned Rs 152.65 crore nett in Kannada, Rs 163 crore nett in Hindi, Rs 81.7 crore nett in Telugu, Rs 49.8 crore nett in Tamil and Rs 38.1 crore nett in Tamil.

Written and directed by Shetty, Kantara: Chapter 1 is a prequel to the 2022 National Award-winning film Kantara. Set in Karnataka, the latest film features Shetty in the lead role. He plays a tribal leader, Berme, who protects his community as well as the other subjects of the kingdom from the tyranny of their rulers.