Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara Chapter 1’ crosses Rs 475-crore mark in India in two weeks

Written, directed and headlined by Shetty, the folk action drama also stars Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth and Gulshan Devaiah

Entertainment Web Desk Published 16.10.25, 12:25 PM
A still from Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’

A still from Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ File Picture

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 has crossed the Rs 475-crore mark at the Indian box office, at the end of its second week in theatres, trade figures show.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the folk action drama has earned Rs 476.45 crore nett so far in all languages.

Kantara: Chapter 1 began its box office journey with a collection of Rs 61.85 crore nett in all languages. It earned Rs 225.25 crore nett during its extended first weekend and went on to mint Rs 337.40 crore nett by the end of its first week in theatres.

The second week began with a collection of Rs 22.25 crore nett on Friday, followed by Rs 78.75 crore nett over the second weekend. On Monday, the earnings dropped to Rs 13.35 crore nett. It earned Rs 13.50 crore nett on Tuesday, followed by Rs 10.55 crore nett on Wednesday.

Directed by Rishab Shetty, who co-wrote the screenplay with Anirudh Mahesh and Shanil Guru, Kantara: Chapter 1 stars Shetty alongside Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has earned Rs 54.08 crore nett in 14 days.

