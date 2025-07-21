Rishab Shetty wraps shooting for ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’, makers drop BTS

Actor-director Rishab Shetty has wrapped up shooting for Kantara prequel Kantara: Chapter 1, production house Hombale Films said on Monday.

Sharing a poster announcing the wrap on Instagram, Hombale Films wrote, “Wrap Up… The Journey Begins. #KantaraChapter1 has been a divine journey, deeply rooted in our culture, brought to life with unwavering dedication, relentless hard work, and incredible team spirit. Can’t wait to see you all in theatres on October 2nd, as this legendary tale unfolds on big screens worldwide.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The poster features Rishab Shetty at the centre, wearing a black jacket and a white turban, holding a red microphone, seemingly addressing the crew. Bold red text at the top reads ‘Wrap Up’ with the tagline ‘Journey Begins’ beneath it. Film’s title Kantara appears in fiery orange text with the subtitle ‘A legend’.

The production house also released a first-look teaser of the film. The two-minute-five-second long video offers a behind-the-scenes glimpse into Rishab Shetty’s journey in making the film.

In the teaser, Rishab speaks about his dream of sharing the story of his land with the world. When he set out to pursue that dream, thousands stood by him. He reveals that the film took three years of hard work and 250 days of shooting. Calling his team and crew his backbone, Rishab ends the video by thanking them.

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, “Kantara Chapter 1 is 10x bigger and grander than the previous part this movie will collect 100 times more than the previous part.”

The pan-India movie from Hombale Films is the prequel to 2022’s National Award-winning Kantara, also written and fronted by Shetty.

The prequel is written and directed by Shetty, who bagged the National Award for best actor for his role in the 2022 blockbuster.

The upcoming film also stars Tollywood actor Jisshu Sengupta in a key role. B Ajaneesh Loknath has scored the music for Kantara: Chapter 1.

Kantara: Chapter 1 is scheduled to release in theatres on October 2.