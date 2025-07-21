‘Baahubali’ makers take jibe at Astronomer CEO Andy Byron’s viral kiss cam moment

Makers of Baahubali: The Beginning on Monday took a dig at Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR Head Kristen Cabot over their viral Coldplay moment, dropping a still from the 2016 blockbuster.

The photo, shared on Instagram, shows Prabhas’s Baahubali standing behind Anushka Shetty’s Devasena, holding her gently around the waist. She leans back into him as they stand together on the deck of a ship.

The scene mirrors Andy Byron’s kiss cam moment at the Coldplay concert.

“CEO & HR of Maahishmathi,” reads the caption on Instagram.

It all started with a viral video from Coldplay’s July 16 concert in Massachusetts. In the short clip, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin draws attention to a couple embracing each other during the show. The man and the woman were later identified as Byron and Cabot. As the kiss cam zoomed in on the two, Byron ducked out of view, while Cabot buried her face in her hands.

Martin couldn’t help but quip, “Oh look at these two. Either they are having an affair or they are just very shy.”

The video soon snowballed into a meme fest.

A 28-year-old New Jersey woman has claimed responsibility for sharing the first video of Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot’s kiss-cam moment from a Coldplay concert, saying a part of her ‘feels bad for turning their life upside down’.

Gracie Springer, who attended the Coldplay concert at Massachusetts on July 16 with her friends, told the US media that it was her TikTok post — a video of the kiss-cam moment she captured on her phone — that snowballed into the ‘ColdplayGate’ trend.

Springer’s video sparked widespread discussion, dominating not only social media feeds but also private conversations and international news broadcasts.

Byron has served as CEO of the data operations software start-up since 2023. He shares two children with his wife, educator Megan Kerrigan Byron, who has reportedly taken down her Facebook profile.

Following recent events, Byron has resigned from his role, and his wife is said to have dropped his surname. Byron has also issued a public apology to her.

On the work front, Prabhas will be next seen in Maruthi’s The Raja Saab, set to hit screens on December 5.