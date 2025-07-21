Ajith Kumar’s car crashes on GT4 European Series track, actor steps out unscathed

Actor Ajith Kumar survived a car crash during the GT4 European Series at Italy’s Misano World Circuit, the organisers said on Monday, dropping a video of him cleaning the debris following the accident.

During the second round of the competition, Ajith’s car collided with another stationary car on the track. Though the impact was severe, he walked out of his vehicle unscathed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The official social media handle of the tournament posted a video, showing the actor helping the event staff clean the track. The video has gone viral on social media with many appreciating the actor’s humbleness.

“Out of the race with damage, but still happy to help with the clean-up. Full respect, Ajith Kumar,” the organisers captioned the video.

In the video, one of the commentators says, “Ajith Kumar out of the car, out of the race. It’s the first significant bit of a damage we’ve seen from him this year. He’s a fine champ, he goes and helps the marshals clear up all the body. Not many drivers would do that.”

Earlier this year, the actor met with another accident while he was practising for the Dubai 24 Hours race. The race was held on January 11 and 12. Later, he bagged the third prize in the tournament.

Ajith Kumar first entered the racing scene in 2003 with Formula BMW Asia and even took part in the Formula 2 Championship in 2010.

On the work front, the 54-year-old actor was last seen in Tamil action drama Good Bad Ugly.