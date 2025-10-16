MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘Dhurandhar’ title track: Hanumankind makes Bollywood playback debut with Ranveer Singh’s film

The music video offers glimpses of cast members of the Aditya Dhar directorial, including Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal

Entertainment Web Desk Published 16.10.25, 04:17 PM
Hanumankind

Hanumankind Instagram

Indian rapper Hanumankind has made his Bollywood playback debut with Dhurandhar title track, which features Ranveer Singh in a rugged, buffed-up look.

The two-minute-39-second-long video, released by Saregama Music on Thursday, offers glimpses of the other characters, played by Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun.

The title track, Jogi, features vocals by Hanumankind, Jasmine Sandlas, Sudhir Yaduvanshi, Shashwat Sachdev, Mohd. Sadiq, and Ranjit Kaur. Shashwat Sachdev and Charanjit Ahuja have composed the track, penned by Hanumankind, Jasmine Sandlas, and Babu Singh Maan.

Directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Lokesh Dhar, Dhurandhar is a collaboration between Jio Studios and B62 Studios. Inspired by true events, the film is reportedly set in the 1970s and 1980s, and revolves around Indian spies.

Born in Kerala, Sooraj Cherukat aka Hanumankind gained international acclaim with his 2024 chartbuster Big Dawgs. The 33-year-old musician recently collaborated with Ed Sheeran on his eighth studio album Play, which also features Indian artistes Arijit Singh and Karan Aujla.

