Rishab Shetty starrer folk drama ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ to drop on Prime Video

After a successful theatrical run, Rishab Shetty’s folk-drama Kantara: Chapter 1 is set to premiere on Prime Video on October 31 in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam, the streamer announced on Monday.

“Get ready to witness the LEGENDary adventure of BERME. In Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, #KantaraALegendChapter1OnPrime, October 31,” Prime Video wrote on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, Kantara: Chapter 1 has breached the Rs 800-crore mark at the global box office. As per trade reports, the film has earned Rs 813 crore gross in 25 days, becoming the second film of 2025 to earn this milestone after Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava from earlier this year.

Produced by Hombale Films, Kantara: Chapter 1 is a prequel to the 2022 National Award-winning film Kantara, also written and fronted by Shetty. The prequel is written and directed by Shetty. B Ajaneesh Loknath has scored the music for Kantara: Chapter 1, which also stars Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah.

Shetty reprises his role as the protagonist in Kantara: Chapter 1. The film features Shetty as a tribal leader, Berme, who protects his community as well as the other subjects of the kingdom from the tyranny of their rulers.

The film tells a fictional story inspired by the traditions and conflicts surrounding human-forest relationships in coastal Karnataka, specifically focussing on the practice of Bhoota Kola.

Shetty won the National Film Award for Best Actor last year for his performance in Kantara. Kantara: Chapter 2 is already in the works.