‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ stars among most popular Indian celebs this week

Kantara: Chapter 1 cast Rishab Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth featured among the top five most popular Indian celebrities this week, according to a report shared by the online entertainment database platform IMDb on Wednesday.

Gulshan Devaiah, who also features in the Kannada folk actioner, secured the 22nd spot in this list based on search trends of 200 million fans worldwide.

While Kantara star Rishab Shetty ranked third on the list, his co-stars Rukmini Vasanth and Gulshan Devaiah secured the fifth and 22nd spots, respectively. Shetty was ranked 75th last week while Rukmini jumped from the 37th position to fifth.

Devaiah, who moved up from 213rd rank to 22, shared a screenshot of IMDb’s post and joked, “I think I might need to do some bikini shots to move further up.”

Instagram

Written and directed by Shetty, Kantara: Chapter 1 is a prequel to the 2022 National Award-winning film Kantara. Set in Karnataka, the latest film features Shetty in the lead role. He plays a tribal leader, Berme, who protects his community as well as the other subjects of the kingdom from the tyranny of their rulers. Kantara: Chapter 2 is already in the works.

Released on October 2, Kantara: Chapter 1 has already earned Rs 316 crore nett in India, according to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk.