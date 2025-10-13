‘Swollen leg, exhausted body’: Rishab Shetty drops ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ climax shoot BTS

Actor Rishab Shetty on Monday shared behind-the-scenes photos of his swollen feet from the shoot of Kantara: Chapter 1 climax sequence.

Expressing his heartfelt gratitude, Shetty thanked the audience for turning the climax into a moment cherished by millions.

The photos in the carousel show four close-up shots of Rishab’s feet, visibly swollen, covered in dust, appearing bruised or discoloured.

“This was during the climax shoot , a swollen leg, an exhausted body .. but today, the climax has become something that millions watch and admire. This was only possible through the blessings of the divine energy we believe in. Heartfelt thanks to everyone who have supported us,” reads the caption on X.

Written and directed by Shetty, Kantara: Chapter 1, which hit theatres on October 2, is a prequel to the 2022 National Award-winning film Kantara.

Set in Karnataka, the latest film features Shetty in the lead role. He plays a tribal leader, Berme, who protects his community as well as the other subjects of the kingdom from the tyranny of their rulers.

Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jisshu Sengupta also play key roles in the film backed by production banner Hombale Films. Kantara: Chapter 2 is already in the works.

Kantara is the third Indian film to cross the Rs 500-crore mark at the global box office. Earlier this year, Saiyaara and Chhaava grossed Rs 570 crore and Rs 800 crore worldwide, respectively.

Kantara: Chapter 1 is the second Kannada-language film after KGF: Chapter 2 to cross this milestone.