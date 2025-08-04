Rihanna’s cosmetics and skincare brands Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin set for India debut

Pop icon Rihanna’s line of cosmetics and skincare, Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin, are set to debut in India through Reliance Retail’s beauty platforms Tira and Sephora, Fenty Beauty said in a statement on Monday.

“It’s official - Fenty Beauty + Fenty Skin are landing in India We’re pulling up to @Sephora_India and @TiraBeauty with all of Rihanna’s faves on August 7💗✨ See you soon, fam,” reads a post on the official Instagram page of Fenty Beauty.

Rihanna also took to Instagram to share the news. “ INDIA, are you ready? @fentybeauty + @fentyskin are coming to @sephora_india and @tirabeauty … August 7th,” she wrote alongside a video.

Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd, which holds the franchise rights for Sephora in India, will spearhead the launch. With this development Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin products will become available to Indian consumers — both offline and online — starting August 7.

According to media reports, the products will be available across over 50 stores in 16 cities and online at Sephora India and Tira Beauty.

Fenty Beauty was founded by singer-entrepreneur Rihanna in 2017. Fenty Beauty gained prominence for launching foundations in over 50 shades, setting a new benchmark for inclusivity.

In 2020, Rihanna launched Fenty Skin, introducing vegan skin care products for all skin types. The brands will be distributed in India by LUXASIA, a leading beauty omnichannel brand-builder of Asia Pacific.

Rihanna, 37, attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar, Gujarat, in March last year. Videos circulating on the internet showed Rihanna, clad in a shimmery green column gown with a pink head wrap, performing her smash hits, including the 2012 chartbuster Diamonds, at the ceremony.

Rihanna's last studio album Anti released in 2016. Since then, she has released several singles, including the Oscar-nominated song Lift Me Up from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

Rihanna is currently working on her highly anticipated ninth studio album R9.