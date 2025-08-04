‘Better than original’: AI-generated ‘Saiyaara’ track in Kishore Kumar’s voice leaves fans in awe

An AI-generated version of Saiyaara title track, reimagined in the voice of legendary playback singer Kishore Kumar, has left fans in awe with many calling it better than the original song from the Mohit Suri-directed blockbuster starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda.

Social media platforms were flooded by clips from the reimagined AI-generated version of Saiyaara on Kishore Kumar’s 96th birth anniversary Monday.

The music video of the AI-generated track, with over 30,000 likes on YouTube, juxtaposes its melody onto the iconic Rimjhim Gire Sawan song sequence, originally sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar.

While AI-generated covers continue to spark online debates among music lovers, this rendition is being embraced as a fitting tribute. For many, it’s a way of imagining what it would have been like if Kishore Kumar were still singing in today’s era of romantic films.

“Somebody made AI-based Kishore Kumar version of the Saiyaara title song. Good effort with retro style rhythm arrangement.. sounds better than the original.. Yet not even 10% of the power, energy, vibrancy, voice, singing of what KK could have achieved,” a fan wrote on X.

Another X user wrote, “Golden Era...! AI has done a tremendous job... Created the song Saiyaara in Kishore Kumar's voice and style.. It feels even better than the original.”

“Generally, an old song is converted into a new version song, but it's a proud moment for the Saiyaara song that it's converted into the old version,” wrote a fan.

Remembering the singer on his birth anniversary, a social media user posted a video of Kishore Kumar singing Saiyaara at a live concert. The Saiyaara title track’s AI-generated version played in the backdrop.

The original song, a chartbuster that made it to Spotify’s Global Top 10 list, was sung by Faheem Abdullah.

“Not just a singer, not just an actor — he was an era. Remembering the immortal #KishoreKumar on his birth anniversary,” a fan wrote, sharing the reimagined track.

However, this is not the first time Kishore Kumar’s voice has been used to reimagine Bollywood tracks. AI versions of songs like Chaand Sifarish, Kaun Tujhe, Main Agar Kahoon, Tu Hi Meri Shab Hain and Tum Hi Ho are available on the video streaming platform YouTube.

Born as Abhas Kumar Ganguly, Kishore Kumar is known for his versatile singing style and unique yodelling. He began his career as a chorus singer and actor, but his passion for singing led him to become one of Bollywood’s most revered playback singers.

Some of his iconic songs are O Mere Dil Ke Chain, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, Neele Neele Ambar Par and Kehdoon Tumhen.

Directed by Mohit Suri, Saiyaara film revolves around struggling singer Krish Kapoor (Ahaan Panday), who crosses paths with lyricist Vaani Batra (Aneet Padda). As they collaborate on a song, sparks fly and the duo fall in love. However, Vaani is soon diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease, which threatens to disrupt their bond.

As per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, the Yash Raj Films-backed movie has crossed the Rs 300-crore mark domestically.