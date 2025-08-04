‘Mind Blowing’: Allu Arjun bowled over by Indian dance group’s ‘Pushpa’ act on ‘America’s Got Talent’

Actor Allu Arjun on Monday heaped praise on Indian dance group B Unique Crew for their Pushpa song Jokke Jokke Meke performance in the latest season of America’s Got Talent.

B Unique Crew captivated both the judges and Allu with their impressive robotic dance performance to the song, showcasing remarkable creativity and precision.

“Wow Mind Blowing,” Allu wrote on X, sharing a video of the performance.

Judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara and Mel B hailed it as the “best performance of the season”.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa: The Rise hit theatres on December 17, 2021. The film follows the story of a lorry driver rising through the ranks of a red sandalwood smuggling syndicate. Rashmika played Pushpa’s beloved, Srivalli, a milk seller whom he married towards the end of the film. The film grossed approximately Rs 350 crore worldwide, thereby emerging as the highest-grossing Indian film that year.

A sequel to Allu Arjun’s 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, Pushpa 2 follows sandalwood smuggler Pushpa Raj’s exploits after he gains control of the racket. Allu Arjun’s titular character operates at a global level in the sequel.

As per media reports, Allu is gearing up for the third film of the franchise, Pushpa 3: The Rampage. He also has Atlee’s AA22xA6 in the pipeline. This project will mark Allu Arjun’s first on-screen collaboration with Deepika Padukone.

America’s Got Talent Season 20 is currently streaming on Peacock and NBC, with new episodes dropping every Tuesday.