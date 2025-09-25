MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Pop icon Rihanna welcomes third child, a baby girl, with A$AP Rocky

The couple have named their newborn daughter Rocki Irish Mayers

Entertainment Web Desk Published 25.09.25, 11:42 AM
Rihanna with her newborn daughter Rocki Irish Mayers

Rihanna with her newborn daughter Rocki Irish Mayers X

Pop sensation Rihanna welcomed her third child, a baby girl, with rapper A$AP Rocky, on September 13, she announced on Thursday.

The 37-year-old singer shared a picture of her cradling her baby in her arms on X. The couple have named their newborn daughter Rocki Irish Mayers.

The announcement comes months after Rihanna debuted her baby bump ahead of the Met Gala in New York City. The Diamonds singer walked the red carpet in a Marc Jacobs suit.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky share two children together — RZA, three, and Riot, two. The couple, who began dating in 2020, revealed in May that they were expecting a third child together.

In a previous interview, ASAP spoke about their new child. “I hope it's a girl. I really do. We're praying for a girl. Our first time, we wanted to know the sex of the baby. The second time, we didn't want to know. Third time, we don't want to know until, you know.”

“I feel like it's going to be a girl. This pregnancy is so different from the other two. You can tell from the experience. I hope it's a baby girl, man. I need that,” the American rapper added.

Rihanna A$AP Rocky
