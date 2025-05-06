Met Gala 2025: Rihanna, Jenna Ortega, Zendaya shine at fashion's biggest night in NYC

A-listers from across entertainment and film industries on Tuesday (IST) paid homage to Black Dandyism at the 2025 Met Gala with bold, bespoke outfits that honoured the style and influence of black men throughout history. Here’s a look at what stars like Rihanna, Zendaya, Nicole Kidman and the Kardashian sisters wore at fashion’s biggest night in New York City.

Singer-entrepreneur Rihanna was the last to arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. She made an unforgettable appearance, flaunting her baby bump in a custom wool suit by Marc Jacobs. An oversized hat and a satin caravat rounded off Rihanna’s look. The singer's appearance at the fashion gala confirms that she is expecting her third child with partner, rapper A$AP Rocky. The couple already have two sons.

Nicole Kidman turned heads in a fully black Balenciaga tie-design strapless gown paired with a set of short gloves. The Perfect Couple star kept her accessories minimal, opting only for statement danglers.

Jenna Ortega walked the red carpet in a Balmain metallic sheath dress which the label’s creative director Olivier Rousteing designed by placing the rulers vertically and diagonally along the body. A double layered neck chain, diamond studs and bejewelled finger rings rounded off the Wednesday star’s look.

Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner walked the red carpet for fashion’s biggest night in shades of black and grey. While Kim donned a custom black two-piece leather outfit from Chrome Hearts, Kylie stunned in a sheer black-and-grey piece from Ferragamo. Kendall turned heads in a dark grey peplum blazer accessorised with a silver statement necklace. A floor-sweeping column skirt rounded off Kendall’s outfit.

Shakira stood out in a powder-pink gown with a massive cape that flowed into a train behind her. The outfit was custom-made by Prabal Gurung, and the couturier walked the red carpet alongside Shakira. The Waka Waka singer later posed for photos with Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Diljit Dosanjh.

Singer-actress Miley Cyrus walked the red carpet in a pleated black skirt paired with a leather crop top, a gold necklace and dainty hoops.

Sabrina Carpenter’s coffee-brown bodysuit was a nod to her 2024 hit Espresso. Sky-high stiletto pumps, striking eye makeup and flowing tresses rounded off Carpenter’s look.

Zendaya exuded boss lady vibes in an all-white custom Louis Vuitton three-piece suit with a matching wide-brimmed hat.

Wicked star Cynthia Erivo wore a stunning Givenchy beaded corset top and a black tulle skirt with a floor-grazing train. Knee-high boots, ear cuffs and unmissable long nails rounded off her look.

Anne Hathaway arrived at the fashion gala in a chic Carolina Herrera ensemble and a voluminous ponytail.

American model Gigi Hadid ascended the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a golden halter-neck gown featuring 3D embellishments and a clinched drop-waist design.

Anyone But You star Sydney Sweeney grabbed eyeballs in a black beaded dress with a keyhole cut-out. She accessorised the Miu Miu custom ensemble with a simple bun, a gold floral brooch, and dramatic winged eyes.