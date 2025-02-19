Rihanna celebrates boyfriend A$AP Rocky’s acquittal in felony trial: ‘The glory belongs to God’

Barbadian singer-songwriter Rihanna has expressed relief after her beau, rapper A$AP Rocky, was found not guilty in a felony assault trial by a Los Angeles court.

“The glory belongs to God and God alone! Thankful, humbled by His mercy,” Rihanna wrote on her Instagram story following the verdict.

Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, had been facing two felony charges for allegedly shooting at a former friend in 2021. A conviction in the case could have led to an imprisonment of up to 24 years.

Prosecutors had offered Rocky a plea deal, which included six months in jail, probation, and other conditions, in exchange for pleading guilty to one count. However, chose to plead not guilty, a decision that ultimately worked in his favour.

Throughout the three-week trial, Rihanna remained a constant presence in the courtroom, even bringing their two young sons to a hearing to support Rocky. When the verdict was announced, Rocky immediately rushed to her, embracing her tightly as she closed her eyes, visibly emotional.

“Thank y’all for saving my life,” he told jurors as they left the courtroom.

Outside the courthouse, Rihanna stood by Rocky’s side as he addressed reporters. “This whole experience has been crazy for the past four years,” Rocky said, according to the Associated Press. “I’m thankful and blessed to be here right now as a free man talking to y’all.”

On the professional front, Rocky is set to headline the Rolling Loud music festival in March, serve as a celebrity co-chair at the Met Gala in May, and appear alongside Denzel Washington in Spike Lee’s upcoming film Highest 2 Lowest, slated for release in early summer.