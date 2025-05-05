Riddhima Kapoor Sahni filming in a hill station with mum Neetu Kapoor and Kapil Sharma

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is currently shooting for a yet-to-be-titled project alongside Kapil Sharma, Neetu Kapoor and Sadia Khateeb, in a hill station, show pictures shared by the entrepreneur on Instagram on Monday.

“Happiness is contagious, spread it,” wrote Riddhima on Instagram. The picture also features filmmaker Ashish R Mohan, stylist Komal Shahani and Kapil’s wife Ginni Chatrath.

In the picture, Riddhima is seen in a blue oversized denim jacket, light blue jeans and a cap. Neetu Kapoor, on the other hand, sports a black blazer and a white shirt. Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath can be seen behind them.

Actress Sadia Khateeb, who recently starred in the John Abraham-starrer The Diplomat, also shared a series of photos with the team of the upcoming project.

Riddhima, who owns her own jewellery brand R Jewellery, shot to fame after her appearance on the Netflix reality show The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. The show, backed by Karan Johar, also features Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey, Seema Khan and Gauri Khan.