MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 05 May 2025

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni filming in a hill station with mum Neetu Kapoor and Kapil Sharma

Actress Sadia Khateeb and comedian Ginni Chatrath also featured in photos shared by Riddhima on social media

Entertainment Web Desk Published 05.05.25, 06:15 PM
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni with Kapil Sharma, Neetu Kapoor and Sadia Khateeb

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni with Kapil Sharma, Neetu Kapoor and Sadia Khateeb Instagram

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is currently shooting for a yet-to-be-titled project alongside Kapil Sharma, Neetu Kapoor and Sadia Khateeb, in a hill station, show pictures shared by the entrepreneur on Instagram on Monday.

“Happiness is contagious, spread it,” wrote Riddhima on Instagram. The picture also features filmmaker Ashish R Mohan, stylist Komal Shahani and Kapil’s wife Ginni Chatrath.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the picture, Riddhima is seen in a blue oversized denim jacket, light blue jeans and a cap. Neetu Kapoor, on the other hand, sports a black blazer and a white shirt. Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath can be seen behind them.

Actress Sadia Khateeb, who recently starred in the John Abraham-starrer The Diplomat, also shared a series of photos with the team of the upcoming project.

Riddhima, who owns her own jewellery brand R Jewellery, shot to fame after her appearance on the Netflix reality show The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. The show, backed by Karan Johar, also features Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey, Seema Khan and Gauri Khan.

RELATED TOPICS

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Kapil Sharma Sadia Khateeb Neetu Kapoor
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Escalating tensions would weigh on Pakistan's growth; India to be relatively immune: Moody's

'A persistent increase in tensions could also impair Pakistan's access to external financing and pressure its foreign-exchange reserves, which remain well below what is required to meet its external debt payment needs for the next few years'
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Quote left Quote right

The perpetrators of Pahalgam attack and their supporters must be brought to justice

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT