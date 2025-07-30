Restored version of Saif Ali Khan and Vidya Balan’s ‘Parineeta’ to hit theatres in August

An 8k restored version of Saif Ali Khan and Vidya Balan’s 2005 film Parineeta, directed by Pradeep Sarkar, is set to re-release in theatres on August 29, to mark the film’s 20th anniversary.

The restored version comprises soundtracks remastered in 5.1 surround sound, multiplex chain PVR Cinemas announced on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She was poetry. He was fire. Together, they made magic. Experience Parineeta like never before — India’s first 8K restored classic and soundtracks remastered in 5.1 surround sound. Only for 1 week! #Parineeta re-releasing at PVR INOX on Aug 29,” reads the caption on Instagram alongside a poster of the film.

Based on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s iconic 1914 Bengali novel, the romantic drama released in theatres on June 10, 2005. The film follows the story of Lolita (Balan) and Shekhar (Khan), childhood friends whose deep bond blossoms into love, only to be disrupted by the arrival of another man.

“The lifelong romance between Lolita (Balan) and Shekar (Khan) is upset by the arrival of another man,” reads the synopsis on IMDb.

Vidya Balan, who made her Bollywood debut with Parineeta, said, “This is a very emotional moment for me. Parineeta is where it all began… Every frame of the film carries a piece of my heart, and I’ll forever be grateful to Pradeep da (my Dada) and Mr. Vinod Chopra for believing in me.”

Produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the ensemble cast also featured Sanjay Dutt, Rekha, Raima Sen, Dia Mirza, Sabyasachi Chakrabarty in pivotal roles.

Reflecting on the re-release, Vidhu Vinod Chopra shared, “Parineeta has always held a special place in my heart. It’s more than just a film—it’s a journey of love, elegance, and soulful music.”

While Shantanu Moitra scored the music for the film, Swanand Kirkire penned the lyrics. Additionally, a few songs featured lyrics by Gulzar.

Reminiscing about the film, Saif said, “Parineeta was a turning point for me—a film that allowed me to explore a quieter, more restrained side of my personality. It had elegance, depth, and a certain old-world charm that’s rare to come by.”

Sanjay Dutt shared, “This was my second project with Vidhu Vinod Chopra, right after Munnabhai MBBS, which was also produced by him. Pradeep Sarkar had a distinct and sensitive vision, and I enjoyed portraying a character that was so understated and real.”