MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 28 June 2025

Restored version of Peter Brook’s ‘The Mahabharata’ to premiere at London Indian Film Festival

The 1989 film, starring Mallika Sarabhai as Draupadi, will get a red-carpet screening at the British Film Institute’s largest IMAX screen in July

Entertainment Web Desk Published 28.06.25, 10:41 AM
A still from Peter Brook\\\'s \\\'The Mahabharata\\\'

A still from Peter Brook's 'The Mahabharata' IMDb

A digitally restored version of British director Peter Brook’s 1989 film The Mahabharata is set to premiere at this year’s London Indian Film Festival (LIFF), the organisers have announced.

The 1989 film, starring Mallika Sarabhai as Draupadi, will get a red-carpet screening at the British Film Institute’s largest IMAX screen when the festival opens in July.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mahabharata will be screened to celebrate the 100th birth year of Brook, who received a Padma Shri in 2021 for his contributions in the field of art.

Tamil-French film Little Jaffna and Rima Das’s Assamese teen drama Village Rockstars 2 will also be screened at the film festival.

“We are delighted to showcase some of South Asia's most outstanding new indie films across London and Birmingham in July, and to not only highlight emerging talent… but to premiere the legendary Padma Shri UK director Peter Brook's spectacular ‘The Mahabharata’ at the BFI IMAX, literally the biggest story ever showing on the Britain's largest screen,” said Cary Rajinder Sawhney, Director of the London and Birmingham Indian Film Festivals.

“In our industry events at the festival we will also be celebrating the filmmaking potential of South Asians born and living in the UK, and their potential to partner with Indian filmmakers on exciting future cross-collaborations,” Sawhney added.

The festival is slated to take place between July 16 and 23 across London and Birmingham. It will also celebrate budding British talent to encourage more South Asians in the country to become a part of the film industry.

RELATED TOPICS

Peter Brook The Mahabharata
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Trump halts trade talks with Canada over digital tax, calls it a 'blatant attack' on America

'Based on this egregious Tax, we are hereby terminating ALL discussions on Trade with Canada, effective immediately. We will let Canada know the Tariff that they will be paying to do business with the United States of America within the next seven day period,' Trump said in a post on his social media network
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Donald Trump.
Quote left Quote right

I saved him from an ugly death, and he does not have to say, 'Thank You, President Trump'

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT