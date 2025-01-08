Pushpa 2: The Rule reloaded version with 20 minutes extra footage to hit theatres soon

A reloaded version of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule with 20 minutes of additional footage will hit screens on January 11, the makers of the blockbuster announced on Tuesday.

“#Pushpa2TheRule RELOADED VERSION with 20 minutes of added footage will play in cinemas from 11th January 💥💥 The WILDFIRE gets extra FIERY 🔥 #Pushpa2Reloaded ❤️‍🔥 #Pushpa2 #WildFirePushpa,” production banner Mythri Movie Makes wrote on social media.

The Sukumar directorial, a sequel to the 2021 hit Pushpa: The Rise, has enjoyed a phenomenal run at the box office, though its collections have recently begun to slow down. According to industry data tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 2.25 crore nett on its 34th day, bringing its cumulative India nett box office earnings to Rs 1,210.95 crore.

Globally, Pushpa 2: The Rule has smashed records, with total gross earnings of Rs 1,831 crore as of its 32nd day. Produced under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, the film is now chasing the record set by Aamir Khan's Dangal (2016), which amassed Rs 2,024 crore globally.

Pushpa 2 stars Allu Arjun in the titular role of Pushpa Raj, with Rashmika Mandanna portraying his wife Srivalli and Fahadh Faasil as his nemesis, SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. The ensemble cast also features Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Rao Ramesh.

Pushpa 2 makers have announced a sequel titled Pushpa 3: The Rampage.