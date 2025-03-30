Release of Vishnu Manchu’s ‘Kannappa’ postponed due to pending VFX work

The theatrical release of Vishnu Manchu's upcoming film Kannappa has been postponed due to pending work on its visual effects, the actor announced on Saturday.

“Bringing #KANNAPPA to life has been an incredible journey, and we are committed to delivering a cinematic spectacle that meets the Highest Standards. To ensure this, we need a few more weeks to perfect a key episode requiring extensive VFX work. This means the release of the project will be a bit delayed,” the 43-year-old Telugu star wrote on his Instagram stories.

“We sincerely regret the wait and understand the anticipation surrounding this film. I truly appreciate your patience and support. It means everything to us. Kannappa is a tribute to Lord Shiva's greatest devotee, and we want to present it in the most extraordinary way possible. Our team is working tirelessly and we promise it will be worth it. We'll be back soon with an update and the new release date,” he added.

“An atheist hunter Kannappa becomes a devotee of Lord Shiva and plucked out his eyes in an act of devotion,” reads the official synopsis of the upcoming film as per IMDb.

Touted as “a saga of faith and sacrifice”, Kannappa is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by Mohan Babu. The ensemble cast also includes Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka, Kaushal Manda, Rahul Madhav and Devaraj in key supporting roles.

Akshay Kumar and Kajal Aggarwal are set to reunite after 12 years for Kannappa after their 2013 crime thriller Section 26. While Akshay will portray Lord Shiva, Kajal is set to essay the role of Parvati.

Produced under the banner of Twenty Four Frames Factory and AVA Entertainment, Kannappa was previously set to hit theatres worldwide on April 25.