‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ extended cut release delayed

Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule, initially slated to hit screens on January 11, will now release theatrically on January 20, the makers announced on Wednesday.

“Due to technical delays in processing the content, the reloaded version of Pushpa 2: The Rule is delayed. It will now screen in theaters from 17th January instead of 11th January as planned earlier. Happy Sankranthi, everyone! The extended version will be worth the wait with additional whistle-worthy moments. The wildfire gets more fiery,” Mythri Movie Makers, the production banner behind Pushpa 2, wrote on X.

Since its release, Pushpa 2: The Rule has been on a record-breaking spree at the box office. The film debuted to a thunderous response and swiftly became the highest-grossing film of 2024. It also marked a milestone as the first Hindi film to cross the Rs 800-crore mark domestically, while its worldwide gross surpassed an astonishing Rs 1,800 crore within just 32 days.

Pushpa 2 is now setting its sights on dethroning Aamir Khan’s Dangal (2016), which currently holds the record for the highest-grossing Indian film with a worldwide gross of over Rs 2,000 crore.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule is the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. The film stars Allu Arjun in his iconic role as red sandalwood smuggler Pushpa Raj, alongside Rashmika Mandanna as Pushpa’s wife Srivalli and Fahadh Faasil as SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. The supporting cast includes Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Jagapathi Babu, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Rao Ramesh, Dhananjaya, and Ajay.

The makers have already announced a sequel, Pushpa 3: The Rampage, signaling that the saga of Pushpa Raj is far from over.