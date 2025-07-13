Raveena Tandon marks 24 years of ‘Aks’, shares stills from her ‘magnificent film’

Actress Raveena Tandon on Sunday celebrated 24 years of the supernatural thriller Aks, which released in theatres on July 13, 2001. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the film starred Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role, alongside Manoj Bajpayee and Raveena.

Sharing stills from the film on Instagram, Raveena wrote, “24 years of this magnificent film! @rakeyshommehra @amitabhbachchan ji @bajpayee.manoj.”

Aks marked Mehra’s debut as a director and stood out for its unconventional narrative and stylised visuals. The film followed the story of Inspector Manu Verma, played by Bachchan, who becomes entangled in a cat-and-mouse game with a mysterious killer, Raghavan Ghatge, played by Bajpayee. Tandon played Neeta, a character central to the emotional arc of the story.

Also starring Vineet Kumar, Tanvi Azmi, and Vijay Raaz, the film received mixed reviews upon release but has since developed a cult following for its genre-defying narrative and strong performances.

A popular actress in mainstream Hindi cinema in the 1990s, Raveena took a break from acting and returned to the big screen with the 2017 thriller Maatr. She made her OTT debut with the Netflix crime series Aranyak in 2021.

She was also seen in the blockbuster K.G.F: Chapter 2 (2022) and most recently starred opposite Sanjay Dutt in Ghudchadi, which premiered on JioCinema in 2024.