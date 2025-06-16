Raveena Tandon boards Air India flight, mourns victims of Ahmedabad plane crash

Days after the Ahmedabad plane crash tragedy, Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon mourned the loss of lives as she boarded an Air India flight on Monday.

“The atmosphere solemn and the crew’s welcoming smiles, tinted with sadness. The Silent passengers and crew bonding with unspoken condolences and subtle confidence. Condolences to the families that have lost their loved ones,” the 52-year-old actress wrote on Instagram alongside a set of selfies.

Raveena referred to the tragedy as a “wound that will never heal”. She also extended her support to the airline.

The Air India flight to London crashed in Ahmedabad just minutes after taking off on June 12. The Boeing 787-8, operating as Flight AI-171, went down near the Meghaninagar area.

The plane had 242 people on board, including crew. Air India confirmed 169 of them were Indian nationals, along with 53 British nationals, one Canadian and seven Portuguese citizens.

The flight was commanded by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, who had 8,200 flight hours, assisted by First Officer Clive Kunder with 1,100 hours.

On Saturday, Bollywood veteran Zeenat Aman found herself overwhelmed with emotions after she boarded an Air India flight. “Boarded an Air India flight this morning and found myself absolutely overwhelmed with emotion as I buckled my seat. May our collective grief offer some solace to those who lost their loved ones,” reads Zeenat’s post on Instagram.

On the work front, Raveena last appeared in Binoy Gandhi’s Ghudchadi alongside Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthaan, Khushalii Kumar and Aruna Irani. The actress has Avinash Das’s Inn Galiyon Mein in the pipeline.