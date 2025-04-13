Ratna Pathak Shah says she sometimes resents being ‘second’ to husband Naseeruddin Shah’s career

Actress Ratna Pathak Shah recently expressed that she sometimes feels resentful because her husband, actor Naseeruddin Shah, prioritises his career over her, making her feel ‘second’ to him.

In a recent panel discussion at the FICCI Flo Hyderabad summit, Ratna had a candid chat about her relationship with Naseeruddin Shah, in which she talked about their careers and navigating a marriage in the film industry.

Ratna shared her thoughts on being married to someone in the same profession, calling it a blessing. She described their relationship as a ‘fantastic, fun ride’ and acknowledged their enduring friendship working together.

According to Ratna, sharing a profession fosters support, common interests, and invaluable understanding. While acknowledging the challenges that come with differing career paths, she emphasised that being married to a friend helps navigate these issues and find common ground.

As per reports, Ratna said, “I love the fact that he is totally focussed on his work, and he is the most generous person to work with as an actor, as a director, in every way. As a director, he helps every single person arrive at the best of what they are capable of. I love that about him, but I also hate that about him.”

She added, “I love acting, but I am not committed to it the way he is. I do sometimes feel resentful about taking second place to work, but finally, I have made my peace with that.”

The couple tied the knot in 1982 and share two children – Imaad and Vivaan – both actors. Naseeruddin Shah was previously married to Manara Sikri. He has a daughter, actor Heeba Shah, from his first marriage.

Ratna Pathak Shah was recently seen in the 2023 drama film Dhak Dhak. Also starring Dia Mirza Rekhi, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanjana Sanghi, the film was directed by Tarun Dudeja. Pathak was also seen in the SonyLIV series Charlie, which stars Wamiqa Gabbi.