‘The Girlfriend’ trailer: Rashmika Mandanna navigates heartbreak and emotional turmoil

Rashmika Mandanna struggles in her relationship with Vikram, played by Dheekshith Shetty, as she navigates uncertainty, emotional turmoil, and Vikram’s anger in the trailer of Rahul Ravindran’s The Girlfriend.

Dropped on Saturday, the two-minute-39-second trailer introduces Rashmika Mandanna’s character as Bhooma, who starts dating Vikram, one of the popular students in the college she studies.

Even though the two share an endearing bond at first, Bhooma eventually gets trapped in her relationship, as she finds it difficult to cope with Vikram’s rage and arrogance.

The trailer also introduces Anu Emmanuel’s character, who is supposedly set to play Vikram’s former lover. Initially sceptical about Vikram’s relationship with Bhooma, Anu’s character eventually becomes friends with the latter.

Towards the end of the trailer, Bhooma questions her relationship with Vikram, followed by a series of family arguments, differences, anger and doubt.

Written and directed by Rahul Ravindran, the romantic drama also stars Rao Ramesh and Rohini in key roles.

Last December, the makers shared a teaser with Vijay Deverakonda’s voiceover introducing Mandanna’s character. The one-minute-34-second-long video shows the actress experiencing the first stirrings of love before going through a phase of emotional distress because of her complicated relationship with Shetty.

The film has been bankrolled by Dheeraj Mogilineni and Vidya Koppineedi, with cinematography by Krishnan Vasant. Chota K Prasad serves as the editor of the upcoming romantic drama.

The Girlfriend is set to hit theatres on November 7.

Rashmika Mandanna was recently seen in horror-comedy Thamma, which also stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Nawazuddin Siddique.