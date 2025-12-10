‘Are concerts safe in India’: Foreign backpacker molested at Post Malone concert in Guwahati

A foreign woman traveller has alleged that she and her friend were harassed and touched without consent while attending American singer Post Malone’s concert in Guwahati, Assam.

Emma, a foreign backpacker travelling through South East Asia, said the incident occurred shortly after she and her friend entered the packed crowd at the concert. She shared a video on social media showing her attempting to make her way through the audience.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Do you think concerts are a safe place for women in India? Last night at the Post Malone concert in Guwahati things turned serious very quickly. As two women in the crowd, both me and Amina were touched without consent within minutes of entering the packed area,” Emma wrote.

According to her account, the pair moved out of the crowd within about 10 minutes and positioned themselves near vendors, where they felt safer.

“Sadly because of what happened we were no longer able to enjoy the concert. This isn’t ‘normal crowd pushing’. It’s part of a wider issue of violence against women and the way harassment is minimised in public spaces. No concert, no matter how big, should make women choose between enjoying the music and guarding their bodies,” she added.

Emma clarified that the incident should not be seen as a reflection of Guwahati as a whole. “Throughout our time here, we’ve experienced so much kindness, warmth, and genuine hospitality. We met countless people last night who were lovely, respectful, and excited to share the moment,” she said.

Her friend Amina also commented on the incident, acknowledging those who assisted them. “We had some good men to defend us, and also provide safety after what happened honestly I was so impressed,” she wrote. Speaking further about the experience, Amina added, “We came for Post Malone. I did not expect that level of harassment.”

Emma concluded her post by stating, “Women deserve to feel safe. Not just at concerts, but everywhere.”

Post Malone, an American pop-country singer, recently performed in Guwahati as part of his India tour. During the event, he paid tribute to singer Zubeen Garg, who passed away in September.