Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda engaged, to tie the knot in 2026: Reports

Actress Rashmika Mandanna got engaged to actor Vijay Deverakonda on Friday, as per reports.

Details about their engagement have not been disclosed yet. But Vijay’s team has confirmed that the couple are set to get married in February 2026.

Neither Rashmika nor Vijay made an official announcement about the engagement at the time this report was published.

Vijay’s team, however, confirmed the engagement to Hindustan Times on Saturday.

Vijay and Rashmika have been rumoured to be dating since the two starred in Geetha Govindam (2018). However, the two have never addressed the rumours publicly.

They confirmed in 2024 that they weren’t single, yet chose not to disclose who they were dating.

Rashmika is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film Thamma. Also starring Ayushmann Khurrana, the film is set to release in theatres on October 21.

She also has Rawindra Pulle’s Mysaa in the pipeline. Vijay was last seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Kingdom alongside Satyadev and Bhagyashree Borse.