MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 04 October 2025

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda engaged, to tie the knot in 2026: Reports

Vijay and Rashmika have been rumoured to be dating since the two starred in ‘Geetha Govindam’ (2018)

Entertainment Web Desk Published 04.10.25, 11:05 AM
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

Actress Rashmika Mandanna got engaged to actor Vijay Deverakonda on Friday, as per reports.

Details about their engagement have not been disclosed yet. But Vijay’s team has confirmed that the couple are set to get married in February 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

Neither Rashmika nor Vijay made an official announcement about the engagement at the time this report was published.

Vijay’s team, however, confirmed the engagement to Hindustan Times on Saturday.

Vijay and Rashmika have been rumoured to be dating since the two starred in Geetha Govindam (2018). However, the two have never addressed the rumours publicly.

They confirmed in 2024 that they weren’t single, yet chose not to disclose who they were dating.

Rashmika is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film Thamma. Also starring Ayushmann Khurrana, the film is set to release in theatres on October 21.

She also has Rawindra Pulle’s Mysaa in the pipeline. Vijay was last seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Kingdom alongside Satyadev and Bhagyashree Borse.

RELATED TOPICS

Vijay Deverakonda Engagement Rashmika Vijay Engagement
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

'Decisive progress': PM Modi welcomes Trump’s leadership role in Gaza peace efforts

Modi referred to the indications of the release of Israeli hostages by Hamas and said it marks a significant step forward in efforts to restore peace in the region
Donald Trump.
Quote left Quote right

This is not about Gaza alone, this is about long sought peace in the Middle East

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT