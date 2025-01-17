Rasha Thadani on Azaad and the role of her mother Raveena Tandon in her career

I am still processing all that is happening around me. I am trying to soak everything in. I am, honestly, quite overwhelmed,” Rasha Thadani tells t2 when we connect with her just a few days before the release of her debut film. Actress Raveena Tandon’s daughter’s first film, Azaad, releases in theatres today and Rasha has already grabbed eyeballs with her electric presence in the film’s trailer and songs. t2 chatted with the 19-year-old about her film (that also marks the debut of Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman Devgan), what made her want to be an actress and more.

In Azaad, you play a teenager named Janki living in 1920s pre-Independent India. Even though she belongs to a different time and space, did you identify with her in any way?

ADVERTISEMENT

While shooting, you become so close to a character that she kind of becomes a part of you. Janki is a headstrong, powerful, confident girl. Somehow, those characteristics stay with you even after you are done playing a character. I am trying to be confident and spunky as her. I am a wannabe Janki! (Laughs)

What kind of preparation went into playing the part?

We did workshops, we did horse-riding training and we did dialect coaching. In the film, we speak a Bundelkhandi kind of Hindi, and we had to pick that up. Also, Gattu sir (director Abhishek Kapoor) made us watch films which were from that era, like Mother India and Lagaan. I had, of course, seen them before, but this time around, we watched them with the idea of breaking down the mannerisms of the actors, their characteristics and the world at that time, how they used to speak and use that in our performances in whatever capacity we could.

Aaman and I also lived in a village for sometime in order to experience that kind of life. It was lovely being there... the clean air, the people and the animals. It was also where Aaman and I broke the ice and got along as friends. It was an experience that was needed for us to get into the zone of our characters.

What in the script spoke to you?

When I first read the script, I was in complete awe. It was so beautifully written. And when Gattu sir explained his vision, it was so detailed and it felt like I was entering another world. I went ‘wow’... that was the only thing I could think of at that time.

I have never wanted the glam... that has never been my goal. Not that I wouldn’t want to do it in the future, I would love to do it, in fact, but to start off, I always wanted to play a unique character.

I found that in Janki. She has a lot of weight on her shoulders, there is a lot happening to her, there is internal conflict... yet she pulls through and there is a lot of power in how she is and what she does. Playing her was an honour for me. It was also a dream fulfilled because I always wanted to do a period film and I love wildlife. I got to experience both in my first film. My mom and I do a lot of wildlife photography. We keep going to the jungles on multiple trips.

That must have come in handy in your scenes with the horse after who the film is named...

Hundred per cent. When I went to meet Azaad for the first time — that was when we were just starting out horse-riding training — I spoke to him like I speak to my puppy, Alaska. I was actually having a conversation with him. I think that made our understanding and our connect much easier. I have always been brought up around animals.

You may not have wanted to take the glam route in your first film but your song Uyi Amma is a rage already. Have you been surprised by how it has blown up? It is quite popular on Instagram Reels....

I am still very clueless as to what is happening... as I said, everything is very new for me (laughs). There has also been a lot happening within a very short time, with one song coming out almost immediately after another. I just have to keep my head on my shoulders... just put my head down and do my work. I am just waiting for the movie to come out.

How involved has your mother been in your career so far?

Emotionally, she has been a very good support system for me. But in terms of the technicalities of being on shoot and everything related to that, she let Gattu sir take the lead. At the end of the day, he is the director. And I know that when you are listening to lots of people at a time, it can confuse someone who is as new as me. My mom has, of course, been giving me suggestions and in a smart way, she has been guiding me, but she has never confused me. She has had my back.

And what about your dad? He is also an intrinsic part of the movie business...

If I am processing all that is happening to me right now, my dad (Anil Thadani, film distributor) is processing double of that! (Laughs) He has been around for me, but with less words, you know. I don’t like stressing him by asking him questions because I think he feels more pressured than I do. I am just kind of letting him be.

At 19, you are much younger than the average Hindi film leading lady debutant. Do you see starting out so young as a distinct advantage?

I always knew this is my passion and this is what I wanted to do. Performing arts has been a constant in my life. As early as age three or four, I would make up my own steps and dance in front of the mirror. In fact, there are a few videos online of me doing that. I would copy the steps of famous songs and also play on a toy piano and have my toy mic. I would just yell into the mic! That is when my mom and dad knew that this is where my interest lies and this is what I am going to do.

But my first audition was a leap of faith. For me, the idea was like... if it happens, it happens. I wanted to really try it out, and luckily it worked out.

I don’t really know whether I am at an advantage or a disadvantage but I feel lucky because in this film, I am playing my age. Janki is 17 and when I started shooting for Azaad, I was 17. When I look at the trailer now, I can actually see my baby fat (laughs), compared to Uyi Amma, which I shot for recently. I laugh at myself... this little golu! But it worked for the film because Gattu sir wanted someone with the looks, attitude and mannerisms of a 17-year-old.

Which is the first film of your mom’s that you remember watching?

When we were kids, my mom tried to keep me and my brother (Ranbir) away from this world. It is a lot to take in at such a young age. We, of course, knew that she was an actress and we had heard a lot of her songs, but in terms of the movie business, she kept us away mostly because it could be confusing for us to watch our mom on screen.

But in more recent years, we have accompanied her to the sets of Aranyak and Karmma Calling, and I have learnt a lot seeing her in front of the camera. Of her earlier films, which we watched much later, I love Dulhe Raja, Andaz Apna Apna, Mohra....

Is there an actor you idolise?

I really look up to Deepika Padukone. I love most of her films. I feel all her performances are of peak level... she is so amazing!